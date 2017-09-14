St. Pius X School celebrates Grandparents Day

Grandparents Ed and Carter Wooster with Addison Walters and Jadyn Kenyon. Grandparents Nick and Elizabeth Boudreau with Kaitlyn Claire Heath.

Grandparents Jeanie Kemp and Kathy Clark with Morgan and Corbin Kemp.

St. Pius X Catholic School celebrated Grandparents Day on Wednesday, Sept. 13, with Mass and a reception in the classrooms where grandparents shared stories with students and received special art projects that were made for them by the students. A large showing of grandparents, great grandparents and surrogate grandparents participated.