St. Pius X School hosts science experts

On Sept. 11 St. Pius X School hosted their 2nd annual Celebrity Science Night by inviting experts from the Texas Sealife Center, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, South Texas Botanical Gardens, and many more.



The event is geared toward “getting students more interested in science and learn more about the Science Club,” the school's principal Bryan Krnavek said. It also goes along with the STREAM program in our school.”



In addition to the interactive learning, students were treated to pizza, sweets, music, and even Chewbacca! Students dressed as their favorite scientist or astronaut for a chance to win the costume contest. Winners of the costume contest were 2nd grader Jacob Cadena (Albert Einstein), 1st grade Joaquin Arellano (Ben Franklin) and 2nd grader Elaina Salazar (an astronaut).



Students were given a special ticket in which they could earn a special prize and bonus points on a science assignment. Parents Cara Bartek and Sheena Sibra, as well as parent/teacher Beth Hinojosa organized the event.

