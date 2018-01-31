St. Pius X School invites other schools to join parade

St. Pius X Catholic School in Corpus Christi began National Catholic Schools Week with a kick-off parade and pep rally on Jan. 29. Students from St. John Paul II High School band, dance team, cheerleaders, Robotics team members, as well as the cheerleaders from Incarnate Word Academy High School joined them in the celebratory parade.



Other events during the week will include a school Spelling Bee, an Open House for prospective parents, a book character dress up day, a talent show and a basketball game between the 6th graders and their parents.



In addition, students donated socks to residents of the Mother Teresa Shelter, new or slightly used books to the Driscoll Children's Hospital Library, and cans of soup to Catholic Charities.



National Catholic Schools Week began on Jan. 28, will end Feb. 3. This is a week in which all Catholic schools in the nation celebrate their existence. This year's theme is "Catholic Schools - Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed".

