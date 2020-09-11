St. Pius X school welcomes students back in style

Catholic school students from St. Pius X were so excited to go back to school on Sept. 8 that according to school principal, Beth Hinojosa, “they didn't even want to take the time to tell their parents goodbye.” St. Pius X staff and teachers welcomed students back to school in style on the school’s basketball court.
Father Paul Hesse provided a special blessing to start the day and there was a surprise visit from mascot, Joey the Blue Jay.
Party Chicks planning provided a balloon arch and every student was pictured with an 8x10 laminated photos around the court. There was music and teachers with pom-poms to greet them.
Every student was spaced out six feet apart and wore masks to ensure social distancing. They stayed in their assigned grade level throughout the day. “It turned out to be a fabulous day! Teachers and staff were so happy to have them back,” Hinojosa said. “We had 29 students who decided to continue with online instruction.”
St. Pius X is offering families a choice. Students can learn face to face or with online instruction.