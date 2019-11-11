St. Pius X sends boxes of joy

As one of their acts of service to others, students and teachers from every grade level at St. Pius X School donated boxes of joy to children in developing countries. They filled the boxes with toys, clothing, school supplies, a rosary and the story of Jesus.
A “Box of Joy” is a program with the Cross Catholic Outreach. Cross Catholic Outreach is a 501 c3 Catholic relief and development ministry that provides food, shelter, medical care, water, education, self-help programs, care for orphans, and emergency relief to the poorest of the poor in dioceses around the world in the name of Christ.
“We chose to support the ministry Cross Catholic Outreach by participating in their "Box of Joy" program,” said Beth Hinojosa, enriched math teacher and assistant principal. “The program provides children who normally would not receive any gifts for Christmas to get a ‘box of joy’ delivered to them. We collected items from each grade level, the teachers each sponsored a box for a child by making a donation, and we shipped it off to be distributed to children in most need all over the world,” she said.