Student exhibit uses S.T.R.E.A.M curriculum to shed light on plastic problem

St. Pius X fourth-sixth grade students created artwork based on their studies, incorporating the STREAM process and teamwork. The exhibit, entitled, “Sans Plastique,” was displayed at the Msgr. Richard Shirley Youth Center on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
“Students showed complex and exemplary work that incorporated multiple skills and techniques,” Art teacher Sheree Perkins said.
While studying ocean topics, beginning in November, St. Pius X enriched reading students became aware of the serious problem that plastics pose to the oceans and communities. They requested a unit to study the “plastic” problem and incorporate possible solutions.
After students gathered data, studied the problem and listened to speakers from the Corpus Christi community they created PowerPoint presentations, an iMovie, wrote brochures, completed interviews and invented a game, to increase awareness in the school community.
In their presentations, they shared many ideas that could be put into practice to become part of the solution for this epic problem.
The exhibit includes photos, a display of six boxes and two-five and a half foot hanging chandeliers, created from 503 water bottles. The art installation was presented in the youth center to coincide with the talent show.
The activity was facilitated by Art teacher Sheree Perkins and Terri Speigner the fourth-sixth grade Enhanced Reading teacher.