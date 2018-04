Sixth-grader Edmund Thomas will represent St. Pius X as a finalist in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.



Bee Week 2018 will be held from May 27 to June 2 at National Harbor, Maryland (right outside of Washington, D.C.) in the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.



Edmund won the St. Pius X Spelling Bee in January by spelling the word, “fluorescent.” As a school winner, he applied and was accepted to compete in the National Spelling Bee.