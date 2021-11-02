St. Pius X students compete at virtual CoderZ competition

Fifth-grade students from St. Pius X began their first annual Virtual Cyber Robotics and Coding Competition through CoderZ on Oct. 27. They are currently in their second week of competition, competing with 99 teams worldwide while developing their STEM and coding skills. STEM is a curriculum based on educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The CoderZ League Virtual Competition is scheduled to last approximately three more weeks, providing teams an opportunity to complete mini-challenges and score as many points as possible to win the competition.
The St. Pius X Coding and Robotics Club competition team consists of five exemplary students who have been training for weeks before the competition. The coding and robotics club facilitator is Lupita Mata, the technology teacher. The student team is Nicholas Vargas (team captain), Matthew Valdez, David Hinojosa (co-captain), Audree Walters and Brandon Pena.
The St. Pius X team has held 1st and 2nd place on the leaderboard. They will continue to work hard and complete challenges during their Robotics club time to see if they can maintain their top rankings and work as a team.
This competition is the first of hopefully many future coding competitions. The events give students opportunities to learn, compete, and hopefully win for the Diocese of Corpus Christ.