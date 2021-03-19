St. Pius X students enter national essay contest

by Lizzie Leyba
Jesus Christ is truly incredible and amazing. We usually feel close to God every day knowing he will be at our side all the time and everywhere. But sometimes we feel close to God more than we can imagine. But of course, we all have different stories.
Sometimes we feel angry at ourselves or not happy in a way. But God will always be there to get us back up on our feet. I have had this feeling as well, but God helped me rise back up and to not lose hope.
Even if we do give up God will love us no matter what. It helps us to think and pray because the feeling of no hope is horrible, but with God we won't feel that anymore.
A time when I feel close to God is at Mass when I am lectoring.
It's the joy of spreading Jesus’s word and love. At first I'm nervous, but I then realize how lucky I am to have the opportunity to spread God's name. After mass I feel accomplished because I helped spread the name of the Lord.
I feel close to God when I'm at confession as well. God forgives me of my sins and I feel like I'm walking out with a halo over my head. It feels good knowing that even when I make bad choices God will always forgive me. I know this because God will love you no matter what.
God created us all to be equal and to love one another as we would love ourselves. No matter how we look God will still love us. So in the end don’t give up God will be there for us everyday. We were all made in God’s picture and he knows our emotions and helps us everyday. God is very extraordinary.