St. Pius X students on Domingo Live

Performing live at the Domingo Live show are from left, Assistant Principal, Beth Hinojosa, Jake Valdez, Christian Hinojosa, Matthew Valdez, George Roberts, David Michael Hinojosa, and the St. Pius X mascot.
St. Pius X students advertised on the Domingo Live show on Sept. 1 for their first monthly "all you can eat" pancake breakfast that will be held on Sept. 8.
The pancake breakfasts will be held to cover the daily functions of the school, like monthly bills, textbooks, and anything needed for that month.
Breakfast will be served after the 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Masses. The breakfast will include pancakes, lil smokies, fruit salad, and coffee and orange juice. Tickets will be sold at the door. Adult "all you can eat" plates will be $7 and a single serving child plate will be $5. (12 and under).