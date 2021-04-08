Pre-K3 through sixth-grade students at St. Pius X School reenact the "Liturgy of Light" as part of their religious education in Catechesis of the Good Shepherd class on April 6. All the children were divided into groups at three separate times of the day to comply with social distancing.
Volunteer Atrium teacher, Cathy Herrel, and other teachers processed with the children to the Parish Youth Center as they received hands-on experience praying, and preparing the Paschal Candle for the “Light of Christ.”
They carried the Paschal Candle in procession into the darkened Youth Center, stopped three times to sing “The Light of Christ… Thanks be to God,” and then lit their candles one by one from the Paschal Candle.
“We then heard a hymn of praise and readings which recalled God's promise to send His Light into the world. The children joined in singing the Alleluia before hearing the Gospel,” said Beth Hinojosa, principal at St. Pius X School. “Then students received the light of Christ and placed it on the prayer table.”
The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd teaching method is adopted by most Catholic schools to form the religious life of children. This special, abbreviated, mock version helps the children understand what actually happens during the actual "Liturgy of Light."
“It’s a beautiful thing to be reminded that they receive the light of Christ every year,” Hinojosa said.