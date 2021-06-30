St. Pius X students win Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration essay contest

Two fifth grade students, Nicolas Vargas and David Hinojosa, from St. Pius X Catholic School, won first and third place in the Corpus Christi Mayor's 4th of July Big Bang Celebration essay contest on June 29. Joseph Fulginiti, a seventh-grader from Baker Middle School, placed second.
The essay was open to all Coastal Bend students in fifth-seventh grade. The assignment was to reflect on the history and deeper meaning of the Fourth of July and explain the day's importance. Also, the essay asked students to reflect on the wonderful ways our nation celebrates. The students had to answer the question, "What does the 4th of July mean to you?"
"We were so excited that two of our students won this year! This is such a reflection on our teachers, students, and school," said Beth Hinojosa, principal of St. Pius X Catholic School.
Each student that submitted an essay will receive four tickets to a Corpus Christi Hooks game. Nicholas and David attended the City Council meeting on June 29, and Nicholas read a portion of the essay. Both boys received recognition and an award. Nicholas Vargas and his family are invited to the Mayor's VIP Fireworks Viewing Party. He also received a Kindle Fire HD donated by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR – Corpus Christi Chapter, and will attend a special luncheon with the DAR chapter.
The second-place winner, a 7th grader from Baker Middle School, received a membership for two (winner and one parent) to the Texas State Aquarium.
David Hinojosa received a one-year family membership to the Lexington Museum on the Bay.
"Fourth and fifth-grade teachers, Mrs. Marta Macias and Mrs. Michele Stovall are so excited for them," Hinojosa said. "They are long-time teachers of the Diocese of Corpus Christi and have provided excellent foundations for so many students who have passed through our Catholic schools."
"The 4th of July is always a fun celebration every year for our Blue Jay family, but this year we will also celebrate and thank God for the blessings and the talents of our students and teachers at our special school," Principal Hinojosa said.
"I am very proud of these students, and their love for our country shines through in their writing. God bless them, and God bless America," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.