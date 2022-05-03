St. Theresa Parish celebrates their 75th Anniversary

Bishop Michael Mulvey presided over the Mass at the 75th Anniversary Celebration at St. Theresa Church, located at 1302 Lantana Street in Corpus Christi. The community of parishioners is home to several generations of families dedicated to imitating Christ by serving others.
Msgr. Michael Howell, Msgr. Mark Chamberlin and Father Don Downey concelebrated Mass with Bishop Mulvey as deacons assisted.
St. Theresa was formally established as a parish in April of 1947. However, members may have been meeting at the Corpus Christi Academy until the parish location was finalized and the building of the church could begin.
The St. Theresa Church and Rectory were dedicated in November of 1959, with Father Thomas Buergler as its first pastor.
During his homily Bishop Mulvey underscored the importance of acknowledging tradition while always striving to move ahead, not being content to look back or sit still. In addition to thanking the priests, deacons and catechists who have served at some point during the past 75 years, Bishop Mulvey connected their service to St. Theresa’s wholehearted commitment to always bring Jesus to everyone they encounter.
“St. Theresa was excited about the love of God in her life and wanted to share it with others,” Bishop Mulvey said. “I encourage all of us to be disciples of Jesus Christ like St. Theresa was by always moving forward and trusting in the Lord to lead us according to his will as we must find Jesus alive in every situation.”
“For the next 75 years, let’s not be people waiting for something to happen,” concluded Bishop Mulvey. “Instead, let’s be people who are ready to make things happen in the true spirit of St. Theresa.”