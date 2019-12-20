St. Thomas More youth embody the true spirit of Christ

The parish youth group from St. Thomas More collected $1,000 in monetary donations, gifts, and gift cards from parishioners and went for a shopping spree for the family of Sonja Munoz.
Munoz was tragically killed in a car accident last summer. Her four children were in the vehicle when she had a blowout, rolled over and crashed. Her children survived and are now living with their grandmother.
The youth brought all of the items on the families’ Christmas wish list and provided the family with a tree and decorations on Dec. 8. Father Tomasz Kozub, pastor of St. Thomas More Parish, accompanied the youth group and gave a blessing.
“The youth group from St. Thomas More wanted to share their Christmas blessings with a less fortunate family. They try to give back to the community by feeding the homeless at the Mother Teresa Shelter, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald house, and praying the rosary and singing Christmas carols at local nursing homes,” said Lisa Godinez, a St. Thomas More parishioner. “They truly are the hands and feet of Jesus.”