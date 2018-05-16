Stained Glass Windows: Letting God’s Light In

The north rose window of the
Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris
, an example of
Rayonnant
architecture, and the row of figures in stained glass below.
“Listen, Mama, it is the rose that is singing!”
The captivated child stood who before the great rose window of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris would grow up to be the noted nineteenth-century restorer and artist Eugene-Emmanuel Viollet-le-Duc.
For many people, this dazzling piece of sacred art is high on their bucket list. Yet before this window was even set in place sometime between 1250-1260, stained-glass windows already had a long history as sacred art.
A Brief History
The earliest form of stained glass was used in 675 AD when St Benedict Biscop, abbot of Mouthwearcouth monastery, brought workers from France to glaze windows. The Augsburg Cathedral in Germany has the oldest known windows in place that date back to the eleventh century. The eleventh century was also the birthdate of what is now known as the “Gothic” style of architecture.* The monk Theophilus wrote a text in 1122 entitled “Schedula diversaum atium” which he included the art of stained glass.
Fast forward to the fifteenth century. (York Minster) John Thornton was commissioned to install a window in the Lady Chapel in the St. Peter Cathedral. The window itself spans more than 1600 sq. feet and was finished in a mere three years. Thornton who is now considered England’s greatest glazier was also the first named artist in British history.
Oddly enough, as techniques in stained glass making were perfected, this did not improve the quality of shine. Due to the imperfections in the earlier glass, the light had a greater sparkle. With the rise of the other arts of painting and sculpture during the Renaissance, the making of stained glass slid into the background until the nineteenth century.
Yet stained glass was not valued for its beauty alone; it served as a way of instruction—teaching the worshippers about their faith. The windows told the great Biblical stories, depicted the sacraments and expressed the doctrines of the Church as almost everyone was illiterate. In doing so, it earned the title of “the poor man’s Bible.”
The Rebirth of Stained Glass Art
One of the leaders in what has been termed the Gothic Revival** was John La Farge (1835-1910) who was granted a patent for the use of opalescent glass in windows, Another was Charles Winston a lawyer whose passion made him a stained-glass historian as well as a consultant for churches and cathedrals, including London’s famous St. Paul’s cathedral. Joseph Albers began his career in stained glass in Germany. He came to America after the rise of Nazism and helped to revolutionize the art of glass making through color. These two men laid the foundation for such artists as Frank Lloyd Wright and Louis Comfort Tiffany whose career included almost every form of art. However, it was in stained glass that he would have the greatest impact. The artist Marc Chagall would create his famous Jerusalem Windows as masterpieces for the Chicago Museum of Fine Art, churches, cathedrals, and the United Nations building.
Another painter, Henri Matisse would create a masterpiece for his Vence Chapel in France. It is only building of its kind to be designed by only one person. Through the efforts of Paul A. Dufour (d. 2005) an internationally known stained glass artist, Louisiana State University Fine Art Department launched the world’s first undergraduate degree in stained glass creation in 1967. The department went one step further in 1971 with the creation of a master of fine arts.
Almost all parish churches have stained glass windows. Take another look at the ones in your church. What sacred stories do they tell? If you plan a summer trip to San Antonio, consider visiting the San Jose mission with its famous Rose Window. Check out the windows when you attend Mass while on your vacation.
