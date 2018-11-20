Statement from Cardinal DiNardo following shooting in Chicago

by Judy Keane, USCCB

Following the tragic shooting yesterday in Chicago, Illinois, Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement calling for prayers and steps to curb gun violence.

The full statement of Cardinal DiNardo follows:

"Yesterday, at a place which should be a center of healing, a police officer, a doctor and a pharmaceutical resident lost their lives in a senseless act of gun violence. The shooting was carried out at Mercy Hospital on the south side of Chicago. We entrust to Almighty God the victims and their loved ones and for the intercession of Our Lady of Guadalupe. May her love and compassion embrace and bring comfort to those who sorrow.

Again, we must ask the question how a person capable of such violence was able to obtain a firearm to carry out this heinous act. In our desire to help promote a culture of life, we bishops will continue to ask that public policies be supported to enact reasonable gun measures to help curb this pervasive plague of gun violence. Our prayers are with the staff of Mercy Hospital and the people of the Archdiocese of Chicago as they continue God’s healing work.”