Statement from The Most Reverend Michael Mulvey

by Bishop Michael Mulvey Diocese of Corpus Christi

Dear Brothers and sisters,



I want to continue to address the current situation of sexual abuse, the abuse of silence and the unacceptable coverup by bishops and chancery personnel. The alarming revelations surrounding Archbishop McCarrick’s behavior of abuse are more than disgusting, and the fact that accusations of negligence in his case reach to the highest level of the Church makes it more alarming. I have read the Pennsylvania Grand Jury report and the profiles of many of the clergy involved. I have also read the eleven-page testimony of Archbishop Viganò and I cringe. I assure you that every report I read and hear saddens me and profoundly touches the core of my being.



I know that as a bishop of the Church, the actions or lack of action of one bishop reflects upon all bishops, myself included. In that sense, again I express my sadness and say I am deeply sorry to all victims who have suffered at the hands of Church clergy and ministers. I realize too that suffering is doubled if you feel that you were not heard or helped.



Cardinal DiNardo, on behalf of the USCCB, has said “the questions raised (by the Viganò testimony) deserve answers that are conclusive and based on evidence. Without those answers, innocent men may be tainted by false accusation and the guilty may be left to repeat the sins of the past.” I firmly hold to what I mentioned in my previous statement, “No one, regardless of position, should be exempt from the solemn pledge that we have made to provide a safe environment for all of God’s people, especially innocent children.”



Today and tomorrow our parish Safe Environment Coordinators are meeting with the members of our Office of Safe Environment and Child & Family Resources. I want to thank each of them and you for your dedication and vigilance. As I told them this is an area of our ministry that must be given full and increased attention. We cannot allow these atrocities to reoccur anywhere in the Church.



In a post on the USCCB website http://www.usccb.org/news/2018/18-144.cfm, The National Review Board as a board comprised only of the laity proposes to be the best entity to hold bishops accountable in their handling of abuse cases in their diocese. I am in favor of that proposal. Also in our local Church, I am working with our staff to expand the purview of our Diocesan Review Board to review all forms of abuse.



With all this in mind, brothers and sisters, I can assure you that the road ahead will be difficult and blemished. But, I will walk with you in this darkest hour. The words of Jesus continue to resound in my head and heart: “I will not leave you orphans” (John 14:18); I am with you always until the end of time” (Matthew 28:20).



Each morning I renew my hope in this darkness. Some of you are familiar with the monthly Word of Life that I read on KLUX. This month the words from Jeremiah are a light: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you” (Jer 31:3). I believe this and invite you to join me in reaffirming our faith in God’s love for each one of us, no matter what situation we are facing.



God bless you and may Mary, Mother of the Church, accompany you to her Son.

Bishop Michael Mulvey

Bishop of Corpus Christi

REMEMBER, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided.



Inspired with this confidence, I fly to thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother; to thee do I come; before thee, I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me.

Amen.