Bishop Mulvey's statement on Las Vegas shooting

It is with great shock and dismay that our nation learned of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. Along with Pope Francis and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, I and the Diocese of Corpus Christi express our deep sadness and heartfelt condolences to the innocent victims of this horrific incident. We offer our earnest prayers to God for those who have been killed or injured, for their families, and all others affected and suffering at this time. In a special way, we pray for the city of Las Vegas, the first responders, and law enforcement personnel. May the good and ever merciful God send grace and the light of peace into this darkness.