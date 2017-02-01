Local cancer survivor, Rebecca Esparza is making her way to New York for the SMGlobal Catwalk on Feb. 11, during New York Fashion Week. In addition to attending, she has met fashion designer, Dalia MacPhee, and jewelry designer Remarkably Renee who have donated their time and passion to bring Esparza the opportunity to be a featured survivor model for the cancer non-profit “Say YES to HOPE”.



“I'm excited to represent my fellow cancer survivors on the runway and never in a million years would have imagined I would be a ‘model’ someday, especially considering what my poor body has been through,” Esparza said.



Esparza, a correspondent for the South Texas Catholic, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer on Thanksgiving Day 2001. As a freelance marketer, she had no health insurance when diagnosed. By the time she learned about indigent healthcare, her cancer had spread to the liver and she was Stage IV.



She beat ovarian cancer, and five years later was diagnosed with a second primary cancer of the thyroid. Today, she is still cancer free and remains a cancer advocate, championing the cause for cancer research funding on Capitol Hill and sharing her miraculous story of survival.



One of 20 cancer patients from across the country, Esparza is representing “Say YES to HOPE” at SM Global Catwalk to show that a disease that once carried a certain death sentence now has resources, options and support.



Samina Mughal, President and CEO of SMGlobal Catwalk said, “The ‘Surviving in Fashion’ showcase is a heartwarming tribute to cancer patients and a wonderful way to witness fashion and philanthropy meet.”



“We are so appreciative that Samina has given us the chance to not only share our message with the fashion industry, but to give us a once in a lifetime experience on the runway,” said Suzanne Lindley, co-founder and executive director of ‘YES!’ and who is living with terminal cancer. “Bringing awareness to the fact that we are living with cancer, and not dying from it is a huge opportunity.”



“YES!” is a non-profit organization that was created to provide information, resources and support for anyone that is affected by advanced cancer. For more information visit www.SayYEStoHOPE.org or call the Survivor Line at (877) 937-7478.

