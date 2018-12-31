St. Elizabeth of Hungary celebrated 100 years of faith

by Lauren Edelen, Contributor

Bishop Michael Mulvey, center, celebrates Mass at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, formally ending their centennial year celebration on Dec. 1, 2018. Pictured with the bishop, from left, are Deacon James Carlisle, Deacon Emede Gonzalez, Father James Stembler, Vicar General for the diocese, Msgr. Leonard Pivonka, Mark Joseph Zamora and Deacon Ernest Gutierrez.

Contributed Photo



This past year marked 100 years of faith, humility, obedience and charity for St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Alice.

The centennial celebration of St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Alice officially opened on Jan. 14, 2018, with Mass celebrated by Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody. The parish’s centennial prayer written by Pastor Msgr. Leonard Pivonka, JCD, was introduced and has been prayed at every Mass since the closing of the year on Dec. 1, 2018.

“Heavenly Father, we are grateful for your love and support over the 100 years of our parish’s mission to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ, your only begotten Son. We thank you for the men, women, youth and children who have been part of this mission through their gifts of time, talent and treasure.”

A bit of History

After the Civil War Father Claude Jaillet arrived in Corpus Christi. He was the first Roman Catholic priest to be assigned a parish in San Diego, the hinterlands of the Mustang Plains, away from the lower Rio Grande Valley and away from the coast. In 1866, with the help of Mexican ranchers, who had been settling around San Diego since the late 1700s, he built the first church, St. Francis de Paula.

In 1877, Father Pedro Bard was sent to assist Father Jaillet and in 1885 he almost single-handedly completed building a church in what was then known as the town of Collins. This building was a simple wooden structure, but it was "Church"; and the country people from all around flocked eagerly to it, happy in possession of a place in which to worship God.

About three years later, the town of Alice was built and the church, along with other buildings, was taken there. It was inadvertently placed on railroad land and in a few years had to be moved to First Street on property donated by the Atanacio Gomez family at the present site of the Medical Center. The church was named Sacred Heart and was a mission of St. Francis de Paula Church in San Diego.

In 1912, Father Erasmus became the first resident priest and Mass was finally celebrated regularly until the 1916 hurricane, which severely damaged the church. Bishop Paul Joseph Nussbaum had the church, or what was left of it, hauled to a location on the south side of town where many more Catholics lived.

One day when Bishop Nussbaum was having lunch with George Walt, Sr. and his family. Walt’s wife told the bishop that some of the families had talked about starting a new parish. Bishop Nussbaum stood up and pulled his pockets inside out to show they were empty, and said, “I have no money,” but he continued, “If you can raise the money, it will be alright to start a new parish.” Approximately 16 families started working to raise the money.

In November 1917, Bishop Nussbaum wrote a letter to the Catholic Extension Society requesting $500 for the new parish. The Extension Service had just received a letter from a Detroit gentleman with a $500 donation to be used to build a chapel to be named in honor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary. That $500 donation was forwarded to Alice and within two years, on April 14, 1918, the new St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church was dedicated.

As time went on a new and bigger church building was needed, so on Sunday, Dec. 8, 1940, on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the new St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church was dedicated. It is the church in use today.

“Bless us on this occasion of our 100th Anniversary. Send your Holy Spirit upon our parish and school so that we may be moved by your graces and inspirations to more deeply allow Jesus to reign in our hearts…”

A glance back at 2018

Looking back at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish during 2018, every month contributed to the 100-year celebration. A Centennial Holy Hour, which included a Scriptural rosary was prayed every month throughout the year-long celebration.

In January, a Rosary for Life, sponsored by the Altar and Rosary Society was held, followed by a parish mission in February. The mission helped the parish prepare for the Solemnity of Easter. During Lent, parishioners donated pantry staples, food and money to help fill the pantry of Humble Café, who then provided a hot meal once a week in Rockport.

On Good Friday, Live Stations of the Cross were held in the church with the participation of parish youth. In April, Knights of Columbus Council #2992 distributed “The Family Fully Alive” with the hope that each family would use the prayer booklet to build their “domestic church” as a place of faith, hope and charity, and where each member will grow with grace toward his or her full potential in God.

In May, the parish held their first annual ACTS reunion, which included food, games and music. In June, a dinner was held to honor parishioners who have been in the parish for 30 years or more. Parish Music Director, Zach Harwell, provided entertainment for the event, along with his parents, Michael and Virginia Harwell, Heidi Warner and parishioner, Baldo Cantu. Their “band” played 50s and 60s music as attendees sang and danced.

Every Thursday evening during July, local parishes were invited to join St. Elizabeth of Hungary parishioners in the Rosary Garden to pray a rosary for the nation. Also, in July, local churches were invited to a presentation by Kristopher and Mara Morgan, Diocesan Certified Billings Ovulation Method Instructors, on the advantages and benefits of practicing Natural Family Planning.

In August, pictures were taken for a Centennial Parish Directory. In the latter part of September and the beginning of October, a Pro-Life Rosary Novena was prayed by the parish’s Altar and Rosary Society. Also, in October, parishioners joined a pilgrimage to see, venerate and touch the relics of St. Padre Pio at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan de Valle.

From late October to early November all parishioners were invited to pray the Litany of St. Elizabeth of Hungary, asking the Holy Spirit to guide voters in their decisions at the polls. In November, the parish held their annual fall fest and t-shirts were made to reflect their centennial theme. Also, in November, the parish celebrated their annual feast day with Mass officiated by Bishop Emeritus Carmody, followed by a covered dish supper. Entertainment was provided by painter Jason Rodriquez.

Rodriguez painted Christ’s death on the cross, the Holy Spirit as a dove and a monstrance with Jesus to be adored and loved. The painting was later turned into a sign, which now decorates the parish hall.

The final event was the closing Mass on Dec. 1 officiated by Bishop Michael Mulvey. A supper followed in the parish hall, where attendees were entertained all evening by watching a video of current pictures and pictures from 14 years ago. Commemorative plates and ornaments were on sale during the season of Advent.

This has truly been a blessed year for St. Elizabeth of Hungary. “We can think of all those men, women, youth and children who have been a part of St. Elizabeth Parish history over the decades by striving to live and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We are commissioned by Jesus to continue that mission,” Msgr. Pivonka said. “In our Centennial prayer, we ask,

'…and to carry out works of virtue that glorify you and show forth your tremendous love and mercy for all. May we ever remain under your protection and always walk along the pathway to your Kingdom in Heaven. Amen.'

St. Elizabeth of Hungary, pray for us.”

(Msgr. Leonard Pivonka contributed to this article.)