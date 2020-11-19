Steubenville Conferences to Host Advent “Night of Hope”

The free conference for adults will be livestreamed Dec. 12
STEUBENVILLE, OHIO—On Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Franciscan University of Steubenville will host its second “Night of Hope” adult conference. The night of prayer, worship, and empowerment will be livestreamed from Finnegan Fieldhouse from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. CST. There is no charge for this online event.
“Night of Hope” includes a keynote presentation titled “Mary, Spouse of the Spirit.” Mary Bielski, national conference speaker and youth minister, will speak about the Blessed Mother as a model for openness, humility, and radical receptivity.
Dr. Bob Rice will lead worship. Father Dave Pivonka, TOR, president of Franciscan University of Steubenville, will lead a time of Eucharistic adoration.
Other presenters include Peter Herbeck, vice president of Renewal Ministries, and Mark Joseph, vice president for Outreach and Evangelization at Franciscan University.
“Our country, not unlike our world, is experiencing trying times, where many are in a place of despair,” said Joseph. “Night of Hope, where people get to experience the saving love of Jesus Christ, can help to eliminate that despair, remove the fear, and provide hope for them and their families.”
"Following our first Night of Hope in July with over 44,000 online participants, we received an overwhelming response of requests to host another,” said Joseph. “We realized just how much people hunger for hope and immediately set to work planning our next Night of Hope."