Steve Wozniak enthralls crowd at annual Spohn Lyceum event

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Computer, Inc., spoke to a sold out crowd at the 29th Annual CHRISTUS Spohn Foundation Lyceum on Tuesday, April 25, at the American Bank Center.



The Silicon Valley icon shared insights into his early exposure to computers dating back to high school. By college, he was working for Hewlett-Packard. It was during college he met fellow Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and in 1976, they created a company that changed modern personal computing and telephone communications.



“I was going to be an engineer for life. I did not want to measure myself by income or money. I wanted to create hardware and software,” Wozniak quipped. “Steve Jobs would come into town once a year and had a knack for turning my inventions into money for both of us.”



Funds raised at this year’s Lyceum event will help support CHRISTUS Spohn’s construction of the new Level II Trauma Center at the Shoreline campus in Corpus Christi, further allowing the hospital system to fulfill their mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.



The Level II Trauma Center will ensure that all residents who seek comfort and healing in times of greatest need are treated with the most advanced technology and kindhearted compassion. The Coastal Bend’s lead trauma center is responsible for providing life-saving treatment to residents of Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.

