Bishop Mulvey blesses new St. Gianna Molla Home

Supporters and staffers of Corpus Christi Hope House and Corpus Christi Birthright joined Bishop Michael Mulvey as he blessed rooms in the new St. Gianna Molla Home for pregnant mothers, and single mothers and their children on Oct. 29.
“Bless this house, named after St. Gianna Molla, who expressed a generosity of love that is beyond telling. See that love expressed here. Bless this house. Bless all those seeking shelter here,” Bishop Mulvey said.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla is the patron saint of mothers, physicians and unborn children. She was an Italian Roman Catholic pediatrician, who refused both an abortion and a hysterectomy to save her fourth child.
Tim and Cyndy Legamaro
St. Gianna Molla Home is completed due in large part to generous benefactors, Tim and Cyndy Legamaro, who were present during the blessing. Cyndy is on the board of directors for the Hope House. “We just decided that God has blessed us, and we wanted to bless others by the gift of being able to offer this place for them,” Tim said.
Now the three Hope House shelters have bed space for up to 23 women and their dependent children. “It’s one thing to say, ‘don’t kill your baby, but what are you going to do about it,’” said Ray Reeves, board chairman and chief executive officer of Hope House. “That’s what Hope House is all about; that’s what Birthright is all about.”
Architects and planners designed this 1,500 square-foot house to accommodate five mothers and their children.
Hope House, Inc. is an ecumenical, non-profit organization. The main office on Reid has rooms for parenting classes, counseling and life skills. The Gabriel Project Community Outreach Program operates out of the main office.
The Gabriel project is the result of contributions from faith-based groups of various denominations throughout the Coastal Bend area. Office personnel distributes baby wipes, clothing, furniture, diapers, and necessities to mothers in need throughout the community. “Just this year, we have served over 4,300 clients,” Reeves said. “We offer them pregnancy counseling. Instead of just handing a bag of diapers and the lady going away, we try to build a relationship with them.”
According to Reeves, the Hope House has recently acquired property for new offices down the street and has hopes of turning the old office into another shelter.
“Our goal is to change a person’s life and in time, help them become productive members of our community,” Reeves said.
The Gabriel Project accepts donations of baby furniture, cribs, clothing and maternity clothes. For more information visit
www.cchope.orgor to make a donation go to
www.cchope.org/donations.
