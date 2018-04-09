STREAM Fair at OLPH Academy inspires and amazes

April 9, 2018
Students from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy participated in a STREAM Fair on March 22 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy.
The older students studied and researched challenges faced by society in our world and problem solved solutions. Prototypes were designed and projects were created and they shared their projects with younger students and mentored their younger classmates.
The students and teachers were inspired and amazed at the projects and the creativity that went into them.