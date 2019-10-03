STREAM lesson plans, useful tool for teachers at St. Pius X

Teachers continue to incorporate STREAM in their lesson plans at St. Pius X Elementary School.
Kindergartener students from Chris Bryan and Becky Urbanovsky pre-k 4 class completed a STREAM lesson on "The Three Little Pigs" to go along with their Fairy tale unit. The students read the story, sequenced the cards, discussed good choices, counted how many sticks it took to make their house, drew and wrote about their experience. They also built their own house and tested it out by trying to blow it down.
Also, in Melanie Van Maren and Suzanne Roberts, 3rd-grade class students read the book "Jake, Drake Know-it-all," by Andrew Clements. They then conducted several science experiments using a STREAM lesson that included making playdough and using different materials to learn the difference between mixtures and solutions.