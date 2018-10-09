STREAM Night with Noah

by Desiree Canchola, St. Elizabeth School

Parents, teachers and students from St. Elizabeth School in Alice held their annual STREAM Fair on the night of Oct. 4. The theme entitled "Night Out With Noah" included designing a boat; making a rainbow, while learning about density; constructing rain sticks; and using technology to research animal facts.



The Texas State Aquarium brought a special display and presented valuable information about sea life.



STREAM Night is held to provide an opportunity for parents and students to participate in learning opportunities involving science, technology, religion, engineering, art, and math.



Parents and students had an exciting evening of creating and learning. Once again, the St. Elizabeth School community celebrated learning together.