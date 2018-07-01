Student gets head start with early college program

by Liz Riggle, Correspondent

For Victoria Fuentes to move forward with her dreams of becoming a doctor, without incurring a considerable amount of debt, Del Mar College’s Early College program was an answer to her prayers.

Fuentes, an incoming senior at St. John Paul II High School, has been taking dual credit courses since the beginning of her sophomore year.

Her determination to succeed so impressed the staff of the dual credit program that Fuentes was chosen to be the face of the program.

“Victoria Fuentes is the perfect example of a student who wants to succeed,” said Emily Gonzalez, an early college program coordinator for Del Mar College. “Victoria is involved in her education and is a go-getter.”

Del Mar College Dual Credit Programs are available to students at 40 area public and private high schools including St. John Paul II, Incarnate Word Academy, and homeschooled students. Students may begin dual credit classes as early as their freshmen year.

The driving force for Fuentes has been her desire to lessen the financial burden for her mother, Norma Martinez. “Most students graduate with an average of 24 college hours which saves parents a little over $20,000,” Gonzalez said.

When she graduates in May 2019, Fuentes will receive her high school diploma, her associate’s degree in Liberal Arts, and 60 hours of coursework from Del Mar College. She will transfer these hours to Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi to continue pursuing her goal of becoming a doctor.

“All of my classes at Del Mar have been extremely rigorous,” Fuentes said. “I have learned to manage my time and plan ahead.”

Dr. Rosemary Henry, Superintendent of Catholic Schools, is impressed by Fuentes’s drive. “It is an extraordinary expression of determination that this young woman has the motivation to succeed. I am grateful for the partnership with Del Mar College and our high schools,” Dr. Henry said. “Del Mar College dual credit program provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to advance.”

While soft-spoken and quiet, Fuentes has a strong resolve to flourish. She is grateful to everyone who has guided her including her mother, all of the educators at Most Precious Blood Elementary School, Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School, St. John Paul II High School, and dual credit program staff at Del Mar College.

For more information about the Del Mar Early College program visit

Delmar.edu/dualcredit or call (361) 698-1634.