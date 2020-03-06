Student receives an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy

St. John Paul II High School student, Maximilian Kimmel, received a conference call from Congressman Michael Cloud on Feb. 18, announcing his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Only eight to nine percent of applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy are selected.
Maximilian has been an outstanding student at St. John Paul II High School not only academically but also as a member of the swim team and the academic Challenge team for four years.
With an unweighted grade point average of 3.98, Maximilian is number three in his class. St. John Paul II High School instills three core values, fides (faith), ratio (reason) and virtus (virtue), and Maximilian exemplifies those values. Maximilian is the son of Matthew and Terri Kimmel.
The U.S. Naval Academy is currently celebrating its 175th anniversary, and it is the second oldest of the five service academies.