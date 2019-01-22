Students advance in professional etiquette contest

Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level hosted the first rounds of its Amazing Angel Shake Competition on Jan. 19 in the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center and High School Level Library Media Resource Center. This year’s Amazing Angel Shake Competition is sponsored by Hicks Automotive Group.
During round one of the competition, Middle Level students from sixth through eighth grade engaged in several one-on-one interviews with judges including several KRIS-TV—Channel 6 news anchors such as Lee Sausley, Katia Uriate, and Juan Acuna , Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi administrator Dr. Scott Eliff, TAMUCC professor and author Frank McMillan, West Oso ISD Instructional Coordinator Kandee Richardson, KLUX 98.5 General Manager Marty Wind, KEDT President and General Manager Don Dunlap, as well as other Coastal Bend business professionals.
Round two saw students utilizing their best conversational skills as they walked the room carrying conversations with as many judges as possible. Judges scored students based on who made the strongest impression.
Throughout the first half of the school year, Middle-Level students engaged with several guest speakers and business professionals as they prepare to compete in the Amazing Shake National Competition, which places an emphasis on teaching students manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct, hosted by the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.
During the 2018 National Amazing Shake Competition, then six-grader Wilson Vanexan placed third among 130 students from all across the country. Wilson’s achievement was specifically noteworthy since it was IWA’s first time participating in the national competition.
“The goal of this competition is to empower students with the ability to carry themselves with poise, charisma, and of course, the perfect handshake,” IWA Middle-Level Assistant Principal Marci Levings said. “The Amazing Angel Shake will help prepare them for opportunities today as well as those that will come in the future.”