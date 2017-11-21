Students being taught robotics, coding

Catholic school students, at all levels, in the Diocese of Corpus Christi have begun to study robotics and coding. To prepare for this new field of study, teachers held a Professional Development for Robotics and Coding with Wonder Workshop Educator, Bryan Mille on Nov. 16-17.“This new initiative encourages students to wonder, to explore and to problem solve,” School Superintendent Rosemary Henry said “Through classrooms that blend collaboration, problem solving and project based learning our students are challenged with STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) projects coupled with Robotics and Coding.”Students engage in logical thinking and work to enhance their critical thinking skills in the classroom. They occupy themselves with “hands on” activities where they learn the frontiers of programming step-by-step.“These skills enable students to understand the technology shaping our world and prepare them for a job market demand for coders in industry,” Henry said.