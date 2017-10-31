Students cap off Red Ribbon Week with Monster Mash Dance

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

As part of Red Ribbon Week celebrations, the Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level Student Council hosted a Monster Mash Dance for Montessori and Traditional students on Oct. 27 in the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.

Students enjoyed frightful fun as they were treated to refreshments, a live DJ, plenty of dancing and were judges during a faculty and staff Halloween costume contest.

Incarnate Word Academy proudly celebrates Red Ribbon Week with a variety of events and dress-up days in order to raise awareness about the dangers of using and abusing drugs and alcohol.

Throughout Red Ribbon Week, students participated in different classroom discussions, prayers, and fun dress-up days. Students decorated the campus with red ribbons on trees, lockers, and hung posters reminding others why it is important to abstain from alcohol and drug use.