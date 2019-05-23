Students celebrate Oceans Week early at MPB

Students transform the halls of Most Precious Blood School into a seascape. During the week of May 13-17, there were sharks, sea turtles, octopuses, starfishes, mermaids and a host of other sea creatures on display in anticipation of Oceans Week, which officially starts in June.
Each class from kinder through fifth grade chose a different unit of study and incorporated into their curriculum. Students wrote reports and used PowerPoint presentations to illustrate the sea creature of their choice.
“They learned all week about sea life and used their creativity to make artwork to transform the school into an underwater adventure,” said Lana Wilhelm, a Most Precious Blood teacher and librarian. “One of my students even said, ‘We will have to swim to class.’”
“The students loved it and the decorations made the hallways exciting,” she added. “We all really enjoyed doing it and we left the decorations up for our open house and family picnic.”