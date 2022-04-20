Students collect and deliver canned goods to Food Pantry

Since Ash Wednesday, students and their families from Sacred Heart School (SHS) in Rockport have collected cans for the Lenten “40 Cans for 40 Days.”
“Lent has been a great time to share our blessings and help others just as Jesus would want,” said Kathy Barnes, principal at SHS. "All the students were told about the food drive, and boxes were placed in the gym for each class."
The fifth graders delivered all the cans to the parish’s St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Food Pantry.
These students will soon be leaving SHS and going on to continue their education in various schools, but we hope they will always remember to serve others wherever they go,” Barnes said.