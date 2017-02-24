Students compete in South Texas Regional Spelling Bee

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

IWA fifth grader Suzette Torres will be competing at the 2017 South Texas Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 25.

IWA eighth grader Catherine Thomas will be competing at the 2017 South Texas Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 25.

Incarnate Word Academy students are all the buzz for eighth grader Catherine Thomas and fifth grader Suzette Torres, who will be competing at the 2017 South Texas Regional Spelling Bee.The South Texas Regional Spelling Bee will be at 9:00 a.m. Saturday February 25, 2017 at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.Catherine and Suzette will be among the best spellers in the Coastal Bend, all vying for a spot to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on May 28-June 3, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland.“We are all extremely proud of how well our students have done at the regional level in the past and this year will be no different,” IWA President and CEO Sammie H. Grunwald said. “Claire has enjoyed spelling bee success before so we’re really looking forward to seeing how she does.”In 2016, the IWA Middle Level Spelling Bee winner was then eighth grader Claire Thomas and Catherine served as the runner up behind her older sister. Claire advanced to the 2016 South Texas Regional Spelling Bee. However, Claire held her three-year title as the South Texas Regional Spelling Bee champion which allowed her to qualify in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2014, 2015, and 2016.