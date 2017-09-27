Students donate gifts to Salvation Army

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level students presented the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend donations collected during their Angel Buddies Collection Drive on Sept. 21 in front of the Middle Level Kenedy Center for Math and Science.



Inspired to help displaced Coastal Bend families affected by Hurricane Harvey, eighth grade students in Criselda DeLeon’s Life Skills class decided to start the donation drive with the hopes of giving families who lost everything a semblance of joy by supplying them with toys, games and gifts to give to their children.



Students throughout the middle level took the opportunity as a chance to perform an act of kindness and began filling boxes up with stuffed animals, coloring books, card games and other forms of entertainment for children.



Captain Patrick Gesner, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, was in attendance to personally thank middle level students for their donations while they assisted in loading up their gifts.



"We are very thankful that the students of Incarnate Word Academy thought about donating to The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend,” Gesner said. “We will make sure that their donations go to the children whose families have been affected by Hurricane Harvey in the Coastal Bend area. Without these donations we would not be able to continue doing the most good.”

