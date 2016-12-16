Students donate to Share Your Christmas Food Drive

Incarnate Word Academy student council representatives from the school’s elementary, middle, and high school levels delivered nearly 4,000 canned goods and nonperishable food items on Dec. 2 to the KIII-TV News Studios for the Share Your Christmas Food Drive.Students were challenged to “fill the bus” with nonperishable food items such as canned green beans, corn, soup, beans, and carrots as well as boxed food items such as pasta and more.The Share Your Christmas Food Drive benefits the Food Bank of Corpus Christi.