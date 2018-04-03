High School musicians awarded first place at State

Angels were awarded first place gold medals and trophies and were named first place TAPPS State Concert Band, Concert Choir, and Concert Piano Solo champions. This year’s competition also marks the tenth consecutive year that IWA’s band has been State ranked at the annual competition.
"Every year we compete, the judges are amazed by the extraordinary talent of our fantastic band, choir, and piano students," IWA band director Joe Hernandez said.
TAPPS State Music Championships
Piano Solo
Kaylyn Dinh: Superior Rating
Allison Nornberg: Superior Rating
Catherine Thomas: Superior Rating
Claire Thomas: Superior Rating
Abigail Turner: Superior Rating
Hannah Nornberg: Excellent Rating
Vocal Solo
Desirae McCracken: Superior Rating
Tho Nguyen: Superior Rating
Gabrielle Garcia: Excellent Rating
Lydia Jimenez: Excellent Rating
Yanet Vazquez: Excellent Rating
Mary Vivian De Arman: Excellent Rating
Band Ensemble
Andrew Garcia: Superior Rating
Alexa Mendoza: Superior Rating
Sabrina De Santiago: Superior Rating
Sarah Garcia: Superior Rating
Esteban Moreida: Superior Rating