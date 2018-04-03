High School musicians awarded first place at State

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy's High School Level band, choir, and piano students competed at this year’s TAPPS State Music Championships on Wednesday, March 28 at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Angels were awarded first place gold medals and trophies and were named first place TAPPS State Concert Band, Concert Choir, and Concert Piano Solo champions. This year’s competition also marks the tenth consecutive year that IWA’s band has been State ranked at the annual competition.

"Every year we compete, the judges are amazed by the extraordinary talent of our fantastic band, choir, and piano students," IWA band director Joe Hernandez said.

TAPPS State Music Championships

Piano Solo Kaylyn Dinh: Superior Rating Allison Nornberg: Superior Rating Catherine Thomas: Superior Rating Claire Thomas: Superior Rating Abigail Turner: Superior Rating Hannah Nornberg: Excellent Rating Vocal Solo Desirae McCracken: Superior Rating Tho Nguyen: Superior Rating Gabrielle Garcia: Excellent Rating Lydia Jimenez: Excellent Rating Yanet Vazquez: Excellent Rating Mary Vivian De Arman: Excellent Rating



