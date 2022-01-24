Students from JPII lead the Rally for Life March in Austin

All photos by John McFarland and Yolanda Gonzales | for STC
Forty students from St. John Paul II High School boarded an early morning bus and braved the cold weather to attend the Rally for Life in Austin on Jan. 22.
When they arrived at the Rally, they met up with the organizers of the event as they were asked to lead the march by holding the banners and flags. “The students did a great job, and it was an honor to be able to lead the march again,” said John McFarland, a theology teacher at St. John Paul II High School.
Unfortunately, the bus broke down on the drive up, so they were unable to attend the Pro-Life Mass held at San Jose Church. The group of students, teachers and parents were, however able to spend time in St. Mary Cathedral in Austin in prayer. They had a short reflection, read the daily readings, and prayed a Scripture rosary led by five of the students.
“The students were a prayerful witness for life and the dignity of the person. It was a moving and beautiful event,” McFarland said. “Many members from the Texas Alliance for Life and volunteers at the Rally for Life thanked us how great of a job our students did.
Eleventh grader Elizabeth Arnolds said, "It was great to see so many young people there standing up for life. I think the majority of people were young, which is awesome to see!"
Another eleventh grader Nicholas Urbina said, “I really liked the fact that they addressed various issues within the pro-life movement. They explained why we are pro-life and how we are also there for mothers and provide services and support for them. It isn't just about abortion, we want to help all mothers and babies even after the baby is born."
“It was a great and beautiful day, and an honor to be able to lead the march again. We will continue to stand and pray for life because each and every person is important and loved by the Father,” McFarland said.