Students get clipped for Cancer

Twenty girls and five boys had inches of their hair lopped off by Supercut and ProCuts hair stylists at the annual event, "A Cut Above" held in Sherry Davis' Theatre Arts classroom at St. John Paul II High School.



The event not only raises cancer awareness, but it provides hair for patients, suffering from hair loss due to chemotherapy. All the students raised about $500, which will be donated to "Wigs for Kids" and the students gave 200 inches of their locks to "Beautiful Lengths by Pantene."



At the beginning of the event Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody showed his support by getting his already short hair trimmed by one of the stylist.

