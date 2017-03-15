Students head to State to PSIA Competition

Incarnate Word Academy students Olivia D’Anna (from left), Morgan Schacht, Andrea Reyes, Frances Lee, Catherine Thomas, and Anna Sonka (not pictured), who competed in the Private Schools Interscholastic Association Competition on Feb. 18 in Victoria, will go on to to compete in the the PSIA State Competition which will be April 29 in Fort Worth at Texas State Christian University.
RESULTS
Impromptu Speaking (7th and 8th Grade)
Third: Catherine Thomas
Listening Skills
Third: Frances Lee
On-Site Drawing (7th Grade)
First: Olivia D'anna, State Qualifier
On-Site Drawing (8th Grade)
Second: Frances Lee, State Qualifier
Third: Cyan Sepulveda-Guevara
Fourth: Allison Nornberg
Maps, Graphs, and Charts (6th Grade)
Fifth: Kiernan Cruger
Maps, Graphs, and Charts (7th Grade)
Fifth: Aamil Patel
Number Sense (7th Grade)
Fifth: Kiernan Cruger
Mathematics (7th Grade)
Second: Morgan Schacht, State Qualifier
Third: Anna Sonka
Mathematics (8th Grade)
Third: Catherine Thomas
Fifth: Pranai Reddy
Science (7th Grade)
Fourth: Morgan Schacht
Science (8th Grade)
Sixth: Catherine Thomas
Spelling
Second (Tied): Catherine Thomas, State Qualifier
Vocabulary (6th Grade)
Fifth: Joseph Manna
Sixth (Tied): Christa Brem & Nikolai Steen
Vocabulary (7th and 8th Grade)
Second: Anna Sonka, State Qualifier
Third: Morgan Schacht
Ready Writing (7th Grade)
Third: Anna Sonka
Ready Writing (8th Grade)
Second: Andrea Reyes, State Qualifier