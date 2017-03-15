Students head to State to PSIA Competition

Incarnate Word Academy students Olivia D’Anna (from left), Morgan Schacht, Andrea Reyes, Frances Lee, Catherine Thomas, and Anna Sonka (not pictured), who competed in the Private Schools Interscholastic Association Competition on Feb. 18 in Victoria, will go on to to compete in the the PSIA State Competition which will be April 29 in Fort Worth at Texas State Christian University.

RESULTS

Impromptu Speaking (7th and 8th Grade)

Third: Catherine Thomas

Listening Skills

Third: Frances Lee

On-Site Drawing (7th Grade)

First: Olivia D'anna, State Qualifier

On-Site Drawing (8th Grade)

Second: Frances Lee, State Qualifier

Third: Cyan Sepulveda-Guevara

Fourth: Allison Nornberg

Maps, Graphs, and Charts (6th Grade)

Fifth: Kiernan Cruger

Maps, Graphs, and Charts (7th Grade)

Fifth: Aamil Patel

Number Sense (7th Grade)

Fifth: Kiernan Cruger

Mathematics (7th Grade)

Second: Morgan Schacht, State Qualifier

Third: Anna Sonka

Mathematics (8th Grade)

Third: Catherine Thomas

Fifth: Pranai Reddy

Science (7th Grade)

Fourth: Morgan Schacht

Science (8th Grade)

Sixth: Catherine Thomas

Spelling

Second (Tied): Catherine Thomas, State Qualifier

Vocabulary (6th Grade)

Fifth: Joseph Manna

Sixth (Tied): Christa Brem & Nikolai Steen

Vocabulary (7th and 8th Grade)

Second: Anna Sonka, State Qualifier

Third: Morgan Schacht

Ready Writing (7th Grade)

Third: Anna Sonka

Ready Writing (8th Grade)

Second: Andrea Reyes, State Qualifier