Students honored at underclassman awards presentation

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

St. John Paul II High School Junior Shania Esquivel received the Semper-Fidelis All-American title on May 24 at an underclassman awards presentation in the school's Cafetorium. First lieutenant Michael Pagani and staff sergeant Kenneth Anthony of the United States Marines presented Shania with a framed invitation to join other outstanding students in Washington D.C. on July 13-17 at the Battles Won Academy. Many other freshmen, sophomore and junior students were also honored for their academic successes and community service this year.Esquivel's coach, Marco Hernandez, submitted her name because of her academic and physical accomplishments, as well as her other extracurricular activities and volunteer services."You faced life's battle with a determination to succeed. You personally embody the same fighting spirit that we as marines face on a daily basis. Taking on your own challenges and succeeding in both academics by obtaining 3.7 GPA, while excelling in athletics by competing in varsity cheerleading, basketball, volleyball and track and field and even in making your community a better place by volunteering for 3 years in the Special Hearts Program. Just as the title of United States Marines is earned–it's never given, so is your title of the Semper Fidelis All American," 1st Lt. Pagani said.The Battles Won Academy will bring together approximately 100 of the country’s top student-leaders for a week in the nation’s capital. The program provides Marines with several opportunities to purposefully engage the student leaders and share leadership lessons that will enhance their future success.Esquivel also received many other awards. In addition to Esquivel other juniors who received awards were: Bridget Lee Sang, Alejandro Lerma-Palacios, Christian McAllister, Judith Perez, Jacob Quintanilla, Alexandria Serna, Maya Trevino and Esquivel for making the A Honor Roll for 2016-2017; Emily Ayala, Gabriella Ayarzagoitia, Dylan Castaneda, Cesar Landa, Gabrielle Lopez, Lonora McDonald, Ryan Mota, Jacob Munoz, Gilbert Perez, Jenny Phan, Bernadette Salazar and Sam Sung for making AB Honor Roll for 2016-2017; Ryan Lopez for making the A Honor Roll for one or two quarters; Naomi Alexander, Kenneth Carel, Jessica Castillo, Gerardo Contreras, Cristian De La Rosa, Julian Dominguez, Apolonio Esquivel, Isabella Gonzalez, Ryleigh Gonzalez, Kara Hal, Gabriel Herrera, Rylan Jimenez, Janelle Keeney, Austin Lara, Megan Lopez, Amad Perez, Brandon Perez, Jeremiah Ramirez, Erasmo Rodriguez and Josiah Salinas for making the AB Honor Roll for one or two quarters.Juniors who received the Outstanding Students award were Jenny Phan in Algebra II; Krysten Cooper and Kenneth Carel in American History; Jacob Quintanilla and Alexandria Serna in Anatomy and Physiology; Judith Perez and Esquivel in English III and Aqua Science; Esquivel in Pre Calculus; Jeremiah Ramirez and Maya Trevino in Theology III; Christian McAllister in Business Computer Information Systems (BCIS); and Bridget Lee Sang in Physics. Gabriella Ayarazagoitia received an award for 161 Solidarity Hours and communications. Josiah Salinas received an award for 277 Solidarity.Sophomores who received awards were: Amy Ayala, Katherine Cortinas, Victoria Fuentes, Rachel Lee Sang, Diem Nguyen and Vy Phan for making the A Honor Roll for 2016-2017; Jasper Cable, Justin De Los Santos, Alexis Deeb, Andrea Fernandez, Michaela Gonzalez, Bosung Han, Justin Mai, Vivian Merrifield, Danielle Muniz, Augustine Nguyen, Clarissa Ortiz, Kaitlin Owen, Darienne Parris, Jackson Pullin, Aleyda Sanchez, Ariana Santos, Alexander Soliz, Victoria Vela, Brianna Wilhelm and Caleb Ybarra for making the AB Honor Roll for 2016-2017; Allison Acuna, Victoria Adame, Melissa Alaniz, Brendan Allen, James Alvarez, Leila Arellano, Nathan Avila, James Bourque, Cassidy Bryant, Miroslava Canales, Zachariah Castillo, Arriana Cavazos, Bianca Del Toro, Tyler Edholm, Emilee Flores, Clarissa Garcia, Jacquelyn Gomez, Justin Gomez, Nia Gonzalez, Celeste Martinez, Dexter Miranda, Jonathyn Molinar, William Moore, John-Ryan Oliveira, Isabella Palmatier, Americus Pena, Jessica Rodriguez, Jeanette Rosario Hayden Seidenberg, Casey Thornburgh and Maya Zamarron for making AB Honor Roll for one or two quarters.Sophomores who received Outstanding Students award were: Michaela Gonzalez in Algebra II; Diem Nguyen in Chemistry and English II; Augustine Nguyen in Chemistry; Victoria Fuentes in World History and English III; Romeo Perez in Theology II; Rachel Lee Sang in Theology II, Spanish III and Health; Kaitlin Owen in World History; Justin De Los Santos in Spanish I; Nathan Avila and Maya Zamarron in Theology. Zamarron also received an award for 100 solidarity hours and Avila for 160 solidarity hours.Freshmen who received awards were Evelyn Karabanoff, Max Kimmel, Sara Landa and Sarah Lee Sang who received A Honor Roll for 2016-2017; Casey Burnette, Madelyn Burton, Jackson Carel, Rene Castillo, Kaila Cavazos Guerra, Olympia Chavez, Ethan Crain, Albert Diaz, Aaron Garcia, Enrique Garcia, Julianna Gomez, Jillian Moore, Rolando Perez and Jason Mai for making the AB Honor Roll for 2016-2017; Joshua Reyna and Matthew Sanchez who received A Honor Roll for one or two quarters; Carmen Almeida, Richard Campos, Jacquelynn Cruz, Corina Cuya Gonzalez, Angelica Flores, Alejandro Garcia, Jaz Lyn Garza, Alyssa Gonzalez, Armando Hernandez, Julie Hernandez, Camie Jimenez, Patrick McCullion, Madison Nurre, Timothy Nye, Jose Pena, Ben Phan, Mia Rodriguez, Jonathan Ruiz and Taylor Young for making the AB Honor Roll for one or two quarters.Freshmen who received Outstanding Students award were: Jacuelyn Cruz and Sarah Lee Sang in English I (Sarah also received outstanding student in Spanish II and Geometry honors); Evelyn Karabonoff and Jonathan Ruiz in Biology (Jonathan also received outstanding student in Theology); Madison Nurre in Geometry; Ethan Crain and Ben Phan in Algebra I; Marc Terfcero and Mia Rodriguez in World Geography; Sara Landa with 48 solidarity hours and Theology honors and Max Kimmel for 36 solidarity hours.