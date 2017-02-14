Students host a 'Diaper and Wipes Drive'

For the past several weeks students from St. John Paul II have collected baby diapers and wipes and donated to the Hope House. The "Diaper and Wipes Drive" was in conjunction with the March for Life held in Washington D.C. on Jan. 27.



Students also gave ribbons and prayer cards in an effort to promote and stir a culture of life on campus and beyond. Students also wrote pro-life sidewalk messages in chalk on the student campus.



The Hope House of Corpus Christi assists women and their children who have no place else to go due to domestic violence, homelessness, addiction or being left completely abandoned or alone.



The shelter gives these women the opportunity to accept responsibility, to care for their children, further their education, obtain employment, and so much more.



"In the end, the drive was a smashing success and is a credit to the generosity of the students of St. John Paul II," Benjamin Nye, Theology teacher at St. John Paul II High School said.

