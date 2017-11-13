Students learn about business etiquette

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy welcomed guest speaker Katherine Mason Young, vice president with JDW Cotillions and executive director of Executive Social Presentation, to speak to Middle Level students about business etiquette and professional social skills on Nov. 9.

As executive director of ESP, Young has been speaking and instructing etiquette courses on a national basis since 1997. Recently, her projects include corporate seminars for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Pikes Peak United Way, AAMSE (American Association of Medical Society Executives), BIG (Blacks in Government), Focus Ministries, Marriott Hotels, Wichita State University, and University of Colorado.

During her presentation, Young discussed with students how they can develop their interpersonal skills, how to “own a room,” and the five elements that help make a person more presentable.

Middle Level students will be engaging with several guest speakers within the realm of business etiquette and professionalism throughout the school year as they prepare to compete in the Amazing Shake National Competition sponsored by the Ron Clark Academy.

The Amazing Shake places an emphasis on teaching students manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct. Prior to the competition, students will learn the nuances of professional human interaction as they are taught skills such as how to give a proper handshake, how to "work a room," how to give a successful interview, and how to remain composed under pressure.

The goal is to prepare IWA students so they are able to present themselves exceptionally well for opportunities today as well as those that will come in the future.