Students learn about Texas Independence and the Texas Two Step
March
4
,
2019
by AnaLiza Stelker, St. Patrick School
St. Patrick students in Physical Education learn the Texas Two-Step and Cotton-Eyed Joe in honor of Texas Independence Day on Friday, March 1 –– one day before the actual celebration, March 2.
Physical Education Coaches Leigh Walsh, Jennifer Kelley and Josef Suarez gave instruction on the dances and pre-K3 through sixth-grade students donned their best cowboy attire for the event.
Texas Independence Day is when Texas officially declared independence from Mexico and created the Republic of Texas on March 2, 1836.
Photos by Ana Liza
Stelker