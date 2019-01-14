Students learn to recycle responsibly

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level students welcomed representatives from Republic Services to discuss the importance of proper recycling on Jan. 11 in the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.

During the presentation, students were shown the various items that can and cannot be properly disposed of through the recycling process. Republic Services Recycling Manager Jonathan Keene would go on to explain to students why items such as glass and electronics are not to be tossed into students’ recycling bins at home.

Angels asked Republic Services representatives questions like why plastic bottles have to be cleaned before being recycled, why recyclables must not be bagged when being disposed of and asked how students at IWA can become better recyclers overall.

The latter question was answered during the end of the presentation when it was announced Republic Services would be donating brand new recycling bins for every classroom at the Elementary Level so that Angels would be able to integrate proper recycling techniques into their daily classroom routine. The bins are to be collected weekly by the Elementary Level Girls in S.T.E.M. Club.

Republic Services will also be donating larger bins to the school to be used during lunchtime at a later date.