Students learn the art of a good handshake

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

In today's day and age, it is not uncommon to see most peoples' eyes focused on their cell phone screens like they are under a deep hypnotic trance.

For Middle Level students at IWA, the goal of the Amazing Angel Shake Competition has been to bring social skills, professionalism, and a good handshake back to the forefront of interpersonal interaction.

Forty Angels put their business etiquette and professionalism skills to the test on Jan. 6 during the first and second rounds of the Amazing Angel Shake Competition in front of 17 community judges.

“The goal is to prepare IWA students so they are able to present themselves with poise, charisma, and of course, the perfect handshake that will prepare them for opportunities today as well as those that will come in the future,” IWA Middle Level Assistant Principal Marci Levings said.

Throughout the first half of the school year, Middle Level students engaged with guest speakers and business professionals as they prepared to compete in the Amazing Shake National Competition sponsored by the Ron Clark Academy.

The Amazing Shake Competition places an emphasis on teaching students’ manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct. Prior to the competition, students learned the nuances of professional human interaction and were taught skills such as how to give a proper handshake, socially interact with individuals, and remain composed under pressure.

After the first two rounds, judges whittled it down to 12 students who will compete in the remaining rounds on Jan. 22 to find out who will compete in the National Amazing Shake Competition from Feb. 9-11 in Atlanta, Georgia.