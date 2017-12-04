Students learn to navigate robots using Ozobot

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Elementary Level students in Heather Quintana’s STEAM classes participated in an Hour of Code activity on Dec. 4.



During the activity, Elementary Level fourth and fifth graders worked with Ozobots, tiny programmable robots that allow students to identify lines, colors, and codes by scanning digital surfaces such as electronic tablets and computer screens. Using the Ozobot computer software, students coded their robots to navigate in different directions as well as flash different colored light patterns.



“Computer Science Education Week and Hour of Code activities are part of a national campaign designed to introduce computer coding to students and get them excited about careers in the field,” Quintana said.



Students in grades first through fifth participate in STEAM classes to integrate science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through hands-on lessons designed to teach critical thinking and reasoning skills. These types of lessons enhance student collaboration, creativity, and communication skills while empowering our students for the future.