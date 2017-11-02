Students make dough as part of reading exercise

On Oct. 27, St. Pius X Catholic School second graders completed a successful reading project intended to increase STREAM awareness across all curriculum. The activity involved reading a passage about how to make play dough, answer comprehension questions based on the passage and then follow the directions in the passage to actually make the dough.Second grade teacher Alyssa Thomas and Susan Roberts, Enhanced Reading teacher, combined reading classes for the STREAM activity. Roberts differentiated the reading passage and the questions the students—who are on different levels—were required to answer. All students were required to read independently, synthesize their reading, hypothesize, follow directions, measure, pour, work in groups, communicate effectively, make predictions and draw conclusions.Students were able to take home the play dough they made.