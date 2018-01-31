Students participate in Adopt A Beach 2018

January 31, 2018
Students from St John Paul II High School participated in the Adopt A Beach Program on Jan. 26. This inspiring group of students made it a very successful experience.
The students were not intimidated by the mounds of trash located along the dunes and worked together to collect any type of debris, cigarette butts, fishing line, plastic water bottles, fast-food wrappers, etc.
Some students were shocked when learning that most of the trash collected takes over 650 years to decompose. These students now realize that as humans we all should build an environmental ethic and heightened commitment to preserve water quality, beauty and wildlife. They were also made aware that solving water pollution problems requires everyone’s involvement.
