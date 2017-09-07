Students participate in hurricane relief efforts

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Once it was reported that several Coastal Bend communities had been devastated by the damaging winds and showers of Hurricane Harvey, Incarnate Word Academy students were quick to answer the call to action.



Several campus-wide student organizations, including the High School Level's National Honor Society, Student Council, and athletic sports teams banded together collecting donations to assist Rockport, Port Aransas, and other communities directly affected by the hurricane.

Within a matter of days, the entirety of the High School Level foyer was jam-packed with cases of bottled water, nonperishable foods, hygiene products, and many other everyday necessities to be given to displaced individuals.

IWA's hurricane relief efforts were loaded up into several trailers and school buses on Sept. 1 by High School NHS members to be transported to Coastal Bend communities accepting donations for displaced families.

"For me, it's just so nice to see how big of a heart the whole IWA community has," IWA senior and NHS member Amille Bottom said. "It's so wonderful to see everyone pitching in to help out the community and to help others."

Several High School Level students donated their time and efforts to help clean up some of the debris left at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Port Aransas on Aug. 31.

On Sept. 2 the High School Level's Lady Angel basketball and volleyball teams visited Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio to drop off donations, help unload other donors' vehicles, and sort through what had already been donated. On that same day, High School Level student council members as well as a few IWA graduates visited multiple homes in Rockport to assist individuals with cleaning up piles of debris left in Harvey’s wake.

"There's always something you can do to help others, so I encourage everyone to do what they can to help one another," Bottom said.

In the wake of this natural disaster, IWA turns to its Core Values and the legacy created by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament of Corpus Christi to offer a helping hand and provide an IWA education for as many students as possible.

The school will be accepting displaced students from grades K5 through 12 at half the annual tuition rate. Based on capacity, limited spaces are available and will be filled on a first come first served basis.

For more information about admissions, families may submit an online application inquiry or call (361) 883-0857, ext. 165.

